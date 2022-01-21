Telangana Man to Set up School Offering Vedic Education to All Irrespective of Caste

The man who made the popular pop album ‘Champion’ with Dwayne DJ Bravo is now getting ready to teach Vedas and Upanishads to the children. Vikram Raju is trying to bring in a special Vedic board as part of this. He spent almost eight years creating a unique syllabus to teach teenagers about the science and technology mentioned in the Yajurveda and Atharva Veda. He made the syllabus with all Vedic elements in mythology, the art forms of that time, the games and the lessons of the ancient martial arts. He set up an organization called the Indian Vedic School and is working to bring the Vedas and the Upanishads closer to the present generation after conducting comprehensive research on the Vedas in various parts of the country as well as in other countries.

“I have no other interest, yet I have been fascinated by ancient Hindu scriptures, epics and the Vedas since childhood. The quest to gain ancient knowledge by understanding the Vedas has led me to meet Brahmin scholars from all over the country, from temples in Tamil Nadu to Kashmir. I read a lot about the Vedas. In the process, I also traveled to European and Asian countries and visited various universities where they teach the Vedas and Sanskrit, he told News18.

“Only four Vedas are taught at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh but the admission is given to only the Brahmin community so far, and the rest of the schools have the same situation. But at the Indian Vedic School, everyone who has an interest in the Vedas, regardless of their caste, can come and learn. We are currently trying to establish a Vedic board," Vikram added.

The Vedic school to be set up by Vikram Raju will also teach ancient Indian sports and martial art forms like Gatka, Kalarippayattu and Silambham. There will also be special classes on the Vedas, Upanishads, Mantras, Tantras, Yantras, Puranas, Shlokas and epics like the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, the Gita, vedic mathematics, yoga, Mudras, Chakras, meditation, moral stories, herbology, Indian history, Indian inventions, classical dances, Indian music instruments and music therapy that use traditional music as a form of healing. According to the master plan, a Sanskrit learning centre will also be part of the campus along with regular syllabus to be built by Vikram.

At present, he is in talks with the Telangana government as well as the Karnataka and AP governments to set up the Vedic University.

