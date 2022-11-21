Telangana NRI Transplants 15 Trees Aged About 80 Years in His Native Village

An NRI from Telangana has shown his love and affection in protecting the greenery in his native village. In a herculean task, he saved as many as 15 trees from the road widening drive by implementing a transplanting procedure, which is popular in Israel where he has been working.

Going into the details, the authorities concerned have decided to uproot as many giant trees which have been on both sides of the main road, aged between 70 to 80 years, in Kammarpally village of Nizamabad district as part of a road widening drive.

Guggilam Devaraju of the same village, who has been working in Israel, came to know about the government’s decision to uproot the trees, through his friends. He has been familiar with the procedure of transplanting olden trees in Israel.

He wanted to implement the same to protect the age-old trees in his native village. He came forward and discussed with the officials concerned and villagers about the procedure. Devaraju also assured them that he will bear the entire expenditure to transplant the trees.

The officials concerned also agreed with him. One fine morning, the under the supervision of specialists, the 15 giant trees were carefully removed from both sides of the road along with roots using the JCBs and Proclaimers. Within no time the uprooted trees were replanted at the sports centre located in the village and nearby forest area

When News18 contacted, Devaraju said that he came to know about the removal of trees as part of a road widening drive from Hanumandlu, one of his friends in the village. He said that he had Rs. Two lakh spent to transplant the trees which were planted under erstwhile Nizam rule. Devaraju with a smile on his face said that money didn’t matter when it comes to protecting the mother nature.

