Telangana Nurses Used Music Therapy on Patient Unable to Move Limbs and This Happened

Music can heal- this statement rang true in a curious medical case from Telangana’s Karimnagar. Srinivas Gollapalli, a resident of Pedapalli, had been admitted to the Meenakshi Super Speciality hospital in Karimnagar for a liver-related medical condition. He had lost sensation in his hands and legs, leaving the nurses and doctors at the hospital concerned. However, the hospital’s nursing staff came up with an innovative idea to try and inspire Srinivas to move his hands and legs: by dancing to fast paced film songs themselves. They sought the permission of the hospital management to conduct this novel experiment.

Srinivas had been admitted to the hospital 25 days ago after he slipped into an unconscious state due to sudden shortage of oxygen supply to his brain. Though he began showing signs of recovery, Srinivas could not move his hands and legs. This experiment by the nurses steadily improved Srinivas’ health. To their utter surprise and joy, the experiment worked. Srinivas began to show signs of improvement and tried to move his limbs to the beat of the music being played.

Soon enough, Srinivas, who had spent close to a month in the ICU, was shifted to the general ward and began moving in sync with the staff who had inspired him to move. The success of this experiment has made the hospital try this on other patients as well, along with their regular physiotherapy sessions.

Srinivas, who now looks forward to these sessions with the hospital staff, has begun moving his limbs and arms on his own. Efforts are being made by the hospital to help Srinivas recognise faces and stand on his own feet.

