Telangana Woman Sings National Anthem 75 Times in 7 Hours, Sets World Record

In an attempt to tell the world about the greatness of Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana, a woman from Telangana sang it 75 times in seven hours and created a record by entering her name in the World Book of Records (WBR).

Panduga Archana, daughter of Panduga Keerthi Kumar and Devapala from Karimnagar town, has an MSc. and an M.Ed in her list of educational qualifications. She has been working as a vice principal at a private college.

Since her childhood days, she would sing the national anthem. During her days in primary school, she would sing Jana Gana Mana without fail during Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations.

As the entire nation has been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav marking the upcoming event of the 75th year of India’s independence, she added a new dimension to the celebrations by singing the national anthem 75 times within seven hours.

With her entry into the World Book of Records, she was felicitated by Karimnagar Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana, additional collector Shyamlal Prasad and former city mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh.

Jana Gana Mana, originally composed in Bengali, is an adaption from the song ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’, written by poet and playwright, Rabindranath Tagore. The complete song consists of 5 stanzas in Sanskritized Bengali that reflects India’s culture, values and independence struggle and was first published in Tattwabodhini Patrika in 1905.

It was first publicly sung by Tagore himself on the second day of the Calcutta Session held by Indian National Congress on December 27, 1911. The first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly as the National Anthem of India on January 24, 1950 and was first performed (not sung) in Hamburg, Germany on September 11, 1942.

