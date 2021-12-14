Tendulkar Relishes His Favourite Maharashtrian Food, Says 'I’ll Take Misal Pav Any Day'

Sachin Tendulkar may be the greatest batter in the history of cricket but at heart, he is just another Maharashtrian who loves his misal paav. Tendulkar has posted a video of himself enjoying the popular Maharashtrian delicacy in breakfast. The video shows the cricket legend squeezing some lemon juice over a plate of misal while claiming his love for the dish. Tendulkar said misal paav also reminded of the Burmese khao suey. But of course, the misal pav was number 1. Misal pav usually includes a sprouts-based curry topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon served with local bread, pav. “Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!" read the caption shared by Tendulkar along with the video on Twitter.

The video soon went viral garnering a lot of response from his many fans. The reply to the tweet was flooded with eatery suggestions to try misal pav or breakfast from across the country. And the thread literally looked like a food fest.

“No Wonder Mumbaikars Love Misal It’s the Food of the Gods!" wrote a user in his reaction while another called misal pav as one of the best breakfast options in the world.

But not everyone is a fan of misal pav and we will take that even when it’s against “God’s choice".

Some users suggested Tendulkar try other breakfast options. Fans came up with many options of idli, dosa, aloo paratha and chole bhature.

Since being posted online, Sachin’s breakfast video has received nearly 4 lakh views along with 25,000 likes on Twitter.

Tendulkar’s love for food and cooking is not a secret. In July, he had shared a video showcasing his culinary skills as he cooked breakfast in his kitchen.

