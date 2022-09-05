Terrifying Resident Evil 3D Billboard Goes Viral, Called A Unique Innovation

Marty McFly, who is shown to have travelled to 2015 in the sequel to the film Back to the Future, is startled by a 3D hologram of the movie Jaws 19. The film was released in 1989 and 2015 was the distant future at that point.

It turns out that Robert Zemeckis, the film’s director, anticipated the emergence of these commercials but was slightly off. While still uncommon, 3D billboards are now a thing, and Netflix used one to promote the premiere of its most recent live-action Resident Evil series in a terrifying way.

The internationally famous Resident Evil franchise, which started as a survival horror video game back in the mid-90s, has spawned, apart from the game sequels, comic books, live-action films and animated films. The most recent is a live-action series named Resident Evil, which is intended to reboot the franchise. The Resident Evil 3D billboard was designed to promote the series in an unconventional, yet terrifying manner.

The aforementioned billboard went up around two months ago in Times Square in New York City, and it quickly drew attention. It shows a frightening monstrosity smashing its glass cage and escaping. The 3D nature of the billboard makes it look like the creature just threw itself upon onlookers.

Fans of the Resident Evil franchise will immediately recognize the creature as the Licker, a beastly mutant created by the T-Virus and one of the more deadly antagonists of the franchise. The 3D billboard has been going viral since it was first shared and many have called it a unique innovation in new age promotions.

However, despite the goosebumps-inducing promotional strategy, the Resident Evil live-action series, which premiered on Netflix on July 14 has met with negative reception. Fans of the franchise have been left disappointed with the deviation from the source material and critics were left unimpressed too. It is being called the weakest entry to the Resident Evil franchise. Developed by Andrew Dabb, the series starred Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Sienna Agudong and Lance Reddick. Due to the cold reception to the series, Netflix cancelled the show after just one season.

