Terrifying Video Shows Tree Smashing into Double-decker Bus During Storm Eunice in London

Undeniably, Storm Eunice has wreaked havoc in many parts of the United Kingdom. Causing absolute chaos in daily lives, Storm Eunice’s over 120 mph winds have damaged several vehicles and buildings. Not just this, but strewn and falling trees due to gusts of wind have resulted in some serious devastation across the capital, as terrifying footage that has come forth shows a London bus crashing into a tree.

Dashcam footage, which was filmed from another vehicle, shows that a double-decker bus that was speeding on the road was smashed by a tree. The footage of another vehicle captured the moment when the tree was blown over the bus which was reportedly heading Catford Bridge in Biggin Hill, Bromley. It can be seen in the video that the accident shattered the windscreen of the double-decker bus. And as soon as the incident took place, other vehicles on the road immediately diverted or stopped in the flurry of the moment. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

As per the emergency services, at least 13 people were killed on Friday by falling trees, flying debris, and high winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Poland, news agency AFP reported. Not just this, but according to Reuters, over 200,000 British homes are still without power and emergency services.

In addition, Reuters was informed by a body representing electricity networks in the UK that the deadly storm has knocked more than 1 million households off the grid. Keeping safety in mind, people have been urged to avoid travelling. In a bid to make the citizens aware earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe."

