Terry Crews Starred in a Peppy 'Work for Amazon' Ad and No One Bought it

Amazon has repeatedly come under fire for its mistreatment of workers, for a host of issues ranging from underpayment to inhumane working hours. Only in October, an Amazon warehouse worker in Oklahoma, Tara Jones, sought founder Jeff Bezos’ help. She was underpaid several times even after reporting the issue, finally resorting to mailing Bezos: “I’m crying as I write this email". After internal investigation, it turned out that Jones was far from alone, reported New York Times; in fact, Amazon had been shortchanging vulnerable workers for over a year, with 179 of its other warehouses having been affected, too. So, when Terry Crews of Brooklyn 99 fame, known for his controversial statements, is now starring in an ad where he dresses up as an Amazon warehouse worker and cheerfully reflects on the perks of working there, painting a hunky-dory picture far removed from reality, it did not sit well with the folks over at Twitter.

The peppy ad shows Crews at an Amazon warehouse, working alongside people to an upbeat tune. “So, Amazon does pay for tuition?" he can be seen asking at one point, sitting next to a specially-abled person over what appears to be a food break. Encouraging applications, Crews highlights “benefits, tuition, flexible hours" as the perks of working at Amazon. “Terry Crews undoubtedly made more money LARPing as an Amazon employee for 30 seconds than any one of the actual warehouse workers will make in an entire year," a Twitter user wrote, and they were one among thousands on the microblogging platform who felt the same.

Amazon workers urinating in bottles, which is a reference that came up several times in the quote tweets on the Terry Crews video, has become a symbolic term over the years, representing Amazon’s exploitation of workers. In March this year, Representative Mark Pocan had tweeted, “Paying workers $15/hr doesn’t make you a “progressive workplace" when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles". The Amazon News Twitter handle had responded: “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one". Amazon later apologised for this tweet, and as per CBS News, said that the issue affected drivers and not the US warehouse workers.

