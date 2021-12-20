'Tesla Baby': Woman Gives Birth to Daughter on Front Seat of Electric Car on Autopilot

A woman at Philadelphia in the USA gave birth to what is believed to be the first ‘Tesla baby’. The baby was born on the front seat of the electric car while it was on autopilot. Yiran and Keating Sherry, the parents, were not ready for things to move that fast. In fact, Keating was getting ready to drop their three-year-old son to school When Yiran’s water broke. He helped her into the car and started going towards the hospital. Keeping the car on autopilot helped the dad keep an eye on his son in the back seat and also attend to his wife who had gone into intense labour, reported The Philadelphia Enquirer.

“Lancaster Avenue was choked with rush-hour traffic. Keating put the car on autopilot, which meant he could keep his left hand lightly on the wheel while glancing back to check on Rafa and swiveling to tend to his wife," said the report. To everyone’s relief, a healthy baby girl was born to Yiran in the Tesla car during the 20-minute drive to the hospital. A pediatrician came and cut the umbilical chord over the car’s front seat. “The nurses at Paoli Hospital were referring to newborn, Maeve Lily, as ‘the Tesla baby’ and querying Yiran every time they entered her room: “Are you the one who delivered the baby in the car?", reported The Philadelphia Enquirer. The couple said that, for a brief minute, they had considered giving their newborn the middle name ‘Tess’, after the smart car she was born in.

Tesla car has been in news before because of concerns over safety. Earlier this year, two persons were killed in a clash involving a Tesla car. As per a preliminary report by authorities, there was no one on the driving seat. While a passenger was at the front seat, the other was at the rear. Two years ago, the parents of a teenager killed when a Telsa sedan crashed sued the electric car company, alleging that the battery pack on its electric Model S is defective and can erupt into intense fires. Tesla, Inc. is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in Palo Alto, California.

