'Tesla Bankrupt': Twitter Brings Back Elon Musk's Horror Show on April Fool's Day

Elon Musk posted Tesla’s bankruptcy as an April Fool’s joke back in 2018 but Twitter is not over it yet. Now, more than ever, with the Tesla boss being the world’s richest man, his 2018 antic seems to be an outlandish joke. In 2018, Musk had tweeted: “Tesla Goes Bankrupt… Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 — Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it." Something was seriously fishy about it but Twitter was clowning all the same. Musk happened to follow up that tweet with another: “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks." It was accompanied by a photo of him passed out against a Tesla with a signboard reading “Bankwupt".

As per ritual, a Twitter user threw it back to the iconic (?) prank on April Fool’s today, with a tweet reading, “BREAKING: Tesla files for bankruptcy after disrupting auto industry, posting record margins & 1,900 % stock return past 3 years." It was accompanied by an article from 2019 that explicated how “Tesla has failed massively as a public company". That, apparently, is the joke this time around, if Musk’s laughing emoji response is anything to go by.

So it would appear that no one was fooled. For a prank to hit home, it has to be at least slightly believable, right? That doesn’t seem possible right now. A Teslarati report claimed that Musk has been projected to become the world’s first trillionaire and that it could happen as early as 2024, reports Teslarati. The projection is a result of research conducted by Tipalti Approve. The Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO’s current net worth, as per Forbes, stands at over $260 billion, which is almost $70 billion more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ current estimation of about $190 billion. While Tesla ownership is responsible for most of the world’s richest man’s wealth, SpaceX has also pushed the cause along.

