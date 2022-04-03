Tesla Car Detects Humans in Deserted Cemetery, Netizens Call it 'Ghost Rider'

Tesla is currently one of the most popular and tech-laden EV brands that primarily boasts of its self-driving capabilities, assisted by its myriad sensors. However, a recent video that surfaced on the internet hints at a hidden feature of the Tesla that you will not find in the catalogues. Apparently, Tesla also has a sixth sense and can spot “spirits" too.

The video that raised eyebrows on the internet and creeped out the driver of the EV, shows a car static near a cemetery. At first, the camera pans out to show the location which is completely empty, except for a dozen of graves. The camera then focuses on the infotainment screen in the car that displays any objects or people in the way detected by sensors.

And to the driver’s surprise, the Tesla starts displaying a person moving and changing directions rapidly. The driver was flabbergasted as the location, West Side Cemetery, Taft in California, where the car was parked, was deserted.

Take a look at the video here:

In the comments section of the YouTube clip, many users called the Tesla car “ghost rider," referring to Nicolas Cage’s 2007 film.

The video also touched upon various social media platforms, including Reddit, where it garnered myriad reactions from netizens who watched the clip. One user wrote, “Looks like the ghost was dancing on its own grave." One user laced the comment with quite a clever pun. The comment read, “There are software bugs, then there are grave errors." Another stated, “Looks like your Tesla is harvesting spirits."

This is not the first time that such a glitch has created a buzz on the internet. Another video surfaced last year in October where a group of friends was left screaming as they were driving through the dark streets next to a cemetery and their Tesla displayed a human on screen. When they saw the surroundings, there was nobody except a grave.

