Tesla Driver Watches Porn While Being Stuck in UK Traffic, Shocks Motorist Behind Him

A Tesla driver in the UK was seen watching porn inside his car while being caught in a traffic jam. He was watching it on the built-in display of his Tesla S. He was spotted watching the X-rated content by another man caught in the jam near Swanscombe in Kent, reported Daily Mail. Dan Kitchener, unwilling witness to the incident, saw the driver watching pornography through the rear window of the 70-plated car. Shocked but not not mildly amused, Kitchener wryly told Daily Mail that he didn’t mind being stuck in traffic that morning because the “sights were marvellous". Driving rules pertaining to the use of touch screens in the UK are currently being updated by the government. In 2003, using mobile phones inside cars was banned but hands-free usage was allowed.

Currently, however, drivers in the UK are not allowed to text or call even from a hands-free device unless in a situation of emergency. This year, the restrictions are set to be extended to scrolling through playlists, taking pictures or videos and playing mobile phone games while driving. Moreover, you are to be considered as driving even if you are stationary in traffic. Using a handheld phone in such situations is illegal except in some select circumstances, reported Daily Mail.

Satellite navigation devices are allowed while driving, provided they are securely cradled. Motorists in the UK can be prosecuted if judged by the police as them not being in complete control of their vehicle.

This occurrence is far from the most bizarre thing to take place inside of Elon Musk-headed Tesla company’s electric vehicles. In December last year, a woman at Philadelphia in the USA gave birth to what is believed to be the first ‘Tesla baby’. The baby was born on the front seat of the electric car while it was on autopilot. Yiran and Keating Sherry, the parents, were not ready for things to move that fast. In fact, Keating was getting ready to drop their three-year-old son to school When Yiran’s water broke. He helped her into the car and started going towards the hospital. Keeping the car on autopilot helped the dad keep an eye on his son in the back seat and also attend to his wife who had gone into intense labour, reported The Philadelphia Enquirer.

