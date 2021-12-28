Tesla Update Lets Drivers Turn their Cars into Megaphones and Internet is Going Wild

American electric vehicle company Tesla has added a new feature to its cars which has left netizens intrigued and imaginative at the same time. The latest update in the Tesla electric cars enables users to turn their car into a megaphone. Whatever you say inside the car will be echoed and can be heard by those around you on the road. To give netizens an idea of the new feature, Tesla also shared a video on Twitter. The video came out on Christmas Eve and saw a man dressed up as Santa Claus walking across a parking lot with a pile of gifts. As Santa dropped a gift, the car next to Santa said in a megaphone-esque voice, “Excuse me, you dropped something." The video shared by the automobile company showed how the megaphone feature can be deployed in certain situations.

YouTuber Ryan Shaw shared a video on Twitter last week. The 19-second footage showed Ryan turning his Tesla car into a megaphone. It should be noted that this feature is only available on new models of Tesla that were made in or after 2019. Netizens are already quite intrigued by this feature and are sharing endless jokes and memes on the topic.

Let us take a look at some of them:

Some users believe that Tesla’s megaphone feature will change how drivers might interact during road rage incidents,as this user tweeted.

Another user tweeted, “This will come in handy when my road rage kicks in."

Some tweeples came up with the idea of playing their favourite songs on the megaphone feature. “Turns on Tesla Megaphone. Starts playing Move B*tch by Ludacris."

The new feature is part of the Software V11.0 update released by Tesla. Some of the other features introduced under the latest software update include the new Light Show function that lets customers or anyone with a computer, choreograph light shows to their own music, to new games and entertainment experiences, safety features, customizable controls and an all-new user-interface design.

