Test Your Observational Skills and Find Alphabet B in This Picture Full of R

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 13:41 IST

Delhi, India

Another glance reveals B in the fifth line from the top right. Among hundreds of Rs in the photo, it is quite difficult to distinguish B.
In a similar mind-bending optical illusion, people were challenged to find M in the picture full of the alphabet W.

And we are back with another mind-boggling optical illusion. The challenge is simple yet tough — you have to search for the alphabet B in the picture full of Rs. In an interesting twist to this illusion, the search for alphabet B should end in 12 seconds. In the optical illusion, R is printed in 13 lines.

A random first instance of the illusion will reveal nothing substantial. To solve this illusion, a more careful look is required. A more attentive look reveals that B is in the second line from the top right-hand side. It is located in the 9th position in the second row. This is not the end of this interesting illusion.

In a similar mind-bending optical illusion, people were challenged to find the alphabet M in a picture full of W. This optical illusion is even more difficult as people have to find M in more than 20 lines filled with Ws. This illusion was shared by Tik Tok star Hectic Nick. Hectic claimed that only 1% of people could solve this illusion. Those who could solve this illusion said that there are a total of 4 M’s.

Hectic has shared another optical illusion where users have to follow an identical pattern of finding a number 7 in a photo full of Z. Hectic again claimed that only 1% of people could manage to crack this illusion.

