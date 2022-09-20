Test Your Observational Skills by Finding 6 English Words in This Optical Illusion

Nothing is more fun than solving a mind-bending optical illusion, which puts our observation skills to the test. To decipher everything in an optical illusion is no cakewalk, but patience and good observational skills help crack it. An illustration of a canteen is currently going viral. In this optical illusion, people need to find 6 English words concealed carefully. These words need to be found in 20 seconds.

At first, it feels like an uphill task to decode this puzzle. A casual first glance reveals nothing. For those who failed at cracking this illusion in 20 seconds, there are some hints. We start with the man playing the piano. Just above the piano, we find the word PARTY. For the next word, you need not do too much. An umbrella is covering this man and the piano. The word CHEESE is concealed in this umbrella.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

We have to find four more words. On the right side of the man playing the piano, you see a hat hanging on the door. Alongside this hat, there is a poster, which reads the word HUNGRY.

With HUNGRY, we are left with only three words to locate. Search for the waitress serving a drink and pizza to a customer. The waitress is shown accidentally spilling the drink over this customer. That’s where the 4th word RED is.

On the right side, we can see three people happily enjoying their pizza. Among these people, there is also a girl having orange hair. On her hair, you find the word YUMMY. For the last word, watch out for the guy wearing spectacles and a chair beside him. On the chair, you find the letter M. Now, observe the letters written on that guy’s jeans U, S, I and C. Combining all these letters will make the word MUSIC.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here