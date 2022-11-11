Texas Death Row Inmate Executed, Know His Final Words

A Texas man convicted of strangling his mother and burying her body in her garden about 20 years ago was executed in Texas on Wednesday.

Tracy Beatty, 61, uttered his last words, “See you on the other side" before he received a lethal injection of pentobarbital at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was found guilty of killing his mother, Carolyn Click, at the age of 62 after an argument in her Eat Texas mobile home in November 2003.

Beatty’s lawyers opposed his death sentence citing his history of mental illness. However, the Supreme Court rejected the appeal Wednesday morning to stop the execution.

Advertisement

Strapped to the gurney, Beatty was asked if he had any final words when he choked up and sobbed heavily.

Beatty spoke directly to his wife watching from the viewing room behind the glass and said, “I just want to thank you… I don’t want to leave you, baby. See you when you get there. I love you."

He blew a kiss to his wife and then offered his gratitude to fellow death row inmates, naming several.

“I love you, brother," he said and added, “See you on the other side."

The prosecutors revealed that the mother-son relationship was “volatile and combative". Click confessed to her neighbour that he had assaulted her several times before murdering her. She revealed that he once had “beaten her so severely that he had left her for dead," the neighbour Lieanna Wilkerson had testified.

Wilkerson added in her testimony that several times Beatty had said he just wanted to shut her up and that he just wanted to choke her and shut her up." Beatty had moved back to Click’s residence a month before her murder, and she was excited about their time together. However, soon the two started arguing and she asked Beatty to move out twice, once right before her murder.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here