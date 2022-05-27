Texas School Shooting: Journalist's Tweet on Reason Behind 'Police Inaction' Slammed

A former ESPN journalist’s tweet, on alleged police inaction during the Texas school shooting, has left netizens shocked. Jason Whitlock, who now works for Blaze Media, said that delay by the police in taking action might be attributed to the fact that police force was demonised after George Floyd’s murder. He said that in a culture where George Floyd is made a hero, police are hesitant to take risks. Floyd was an African-American who was murdered by a policeman. His death triggered ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

“I’m not defending the actions of the officers. But we’ve demonized law enforcement to the point that there are far fewer rewards for being a hero, for taking risks. When your culture makes George Floyd the hero, real heroes stand down. Cultural rot has consequences."

He faced backlash for this tweet.

“If cops can’t extrajudicially kill Blacks they won’t do their job at all"

“2 things about Whitlock saying our “culture" made George Floyd a hero:

1. Apparently, believing that a Black person shouldn’t be indiscriminately murdered makes them a “hero."

2. Wanna know how they could’ve stopped George Floyd from becoming a “hero?"

By not murdering him."

“Leave it to Jason Whitlock to blame Black people for the cowardice of the Texas officers."

“The police will protect us, but only after we stop criticizing police who murder people, or mourning their victims."

“Actual heroes step up to do the right thing, even when it’s hard. You’re licking the boots of professional cowards."

“It’s not that the police were afraid themselves of being shot to death, it’s that we the people didn’t hero worship them enough to make them WANT to go do the job they are paid to do. That’s one weird take, mister."

Texas authorities largely ignored questions about why officers had not been able to stop the shooter sooner, with Victor Escalon, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, telling reporters he had “taken all those questions into consideration" and would offer updates later. The media briefing, called by Texas safety officials to clarify the timeline of the attack, provided bits of previously unknown information. But by the time it ended, it had added to the troubling questions surrounding the attack, including about the time it took police to reach the scene and confront the gunman, and the apparent failure to lock a school door he entered.

