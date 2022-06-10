Texas School Shooting Victims Who Texted 'I Love You' to Be Buried Next to Each Other

Two victims from the Uvalde Massacre – a girl and a boy – who exchanged “I love you" messages every night, will be buried next to each other. Ten-year-old Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier Lopez were among the 19 students who were killed in the shootings of May 24 at the Robb Elementary School.

The fourth-graders were really close friends who used to pass notes in classrooms. Their feelings first came to light when Annabell told her mother, Monica Gallegos, about a boy who smelled “really nice," on returning from her first day at school.

Months later, their families started having barbecues together, where Annabell and Xavier used to play tag. Xavier’s mother, Felicha Martinez, and Monica found that the pair were sweet texting each other at night and were exchanging “I love you" messages. “Me and Felicha would laugh, like, how do you all know about love?’," said Monica, in an interview with ABC news.

Anabell and Xavier cemented their feelings for each other as Anabell started wearing a picture of Xavier around her neck as a pendant, which was gifted to her by Xavier. The last time they were snapped together was on May 24, the day of shooting, where the two are holding their honour roll certificates.

A few hours later, a shooter gunned down two teachers and 19 students, and Annabell and Xavier were among them. The funeral services for the kids were held this week. Their mothers decided that the two should be buried next to each other at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas. “I am not ready," said Monica, whilst she was preparing for her daughter’s funeral.

The shooter, who is being identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, first shot his grandmother in the face before leaving for the school. He reportedly crashed a pickup truck through a school barrier before wreaking havoc at the school premise.

