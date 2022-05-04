Thai Navy Officer Accused of Forcing Recruits to Drink Semen Arrested

A Naval officer in Thailand, Taksin Ngokpilai, has been arrested after video footage of him went viral. In the video, he was allegedly forcing trainee marines to drink human semen. It was filmed at a naval training camp in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district in October but it surfaced last week. It reportedly shows a Navy instructor punishing conscripts as he forces them to drink semen mixed with fish sauce. He was then accused of force-feeding his recruits and was jailed for a time period of 30 days. The Royal Thai Marine Corps’ Security Department and the head of the department’s command and service company will also be suspended for seven days and 15 days respectively.

Royal Thai Navy vice admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin apologised to the conscripts and their families for the alleged abuse. He further claimed that the Navy has never used violence as a means of punishing conscripts.

According to reports by The Bangkok Post, the conscripts featured in the video were recently discharged after completing six months in the military. Military conscription is a mandatory practice in Thailand. Thai men aged 21 and over are subject to an annual lottery system. As a part of this system, they draw a ‘red’ card, meaning two years of service, or a ‘black’ card, meaning an exemption.

Semen contains sugar, sodium, citrate, zinc, chloride, calcium, lactic acid, magnesium, potassium and urea including of course sperm, protein and water. It also reportedly contains oxytocin, progesterone, estrone, serotonin, and melatonin which enhances mood. As per reports, Spermidine helps to increase lifespan and according to research it prevents liver disease and liver cancer. While reports claim that it is safe to be ingested, some people are allergic to semen but to see actual dietary health benefits is still under investigation.

Earlier, another 2017 case saw a 19-year-old army recruit die of “sudden heart failure." His body showed symptoms of severe physical abuse. Also, his family found many of his organs were missing.

