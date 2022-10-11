Thai Nursery Attack: How a Boy, Stabbed in The Head and Shot Twice, Survived

At a nursery in northeast Thailand, 36 people, including 24 preschool children, were killed while they were taking an afternoon nap on Thursday. A three-year-old child, Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed Ammy, managed to survive Thailand’s deadliest mass killing. She was fast asleep facing a wall with the blanket covering her face, the child’s parents informed.

A boy, Sumaee, is also believed to be the second person to escape after former police officer Panya Kamrap carried out Thailand’s deadliest mass killing as he burst into a daycare facility in the rural town of Uthai Sawan. According to the Daily Star, in the attack, the boy was stabbed and shot twice in the head but miraculously survived after two skilled neurosurgeons removed the bullets.

Joy, Sumaee’s mother, speaking to Sky News outside the intensive care unit of Nong Bua Lamphu hospital said that her husband spotted their child being carried out by a rescue team in an ambulance. “I was holding his leg and feet in the ambulance to give him encouragement," said Joy.

Officials informed that the attacker was dismissed from the police service in a drug-related case, and later committed suicide after killing his wife and son. The first pictures taken by the people who reached the spot showed the bodies of small children lying in blankets on the school floor, who were resting in the afternoon. It was seen in the pictures that there were cuts and bullet marks on Sumaee’s head and he was covered in blood.

In a video recording, the glass door in front of the building was broken and blood splattered on the ground. In the video, the family members of the children were seen crying outside the daycare building. A photo released online showed blood-stained mattresses lying on the floor and walls decorated with colourful letters in a daycare room.

