Thai Woman Arrested For Eating Bats in YouTube Video; Know Why It's Dangerous

A Thai vlogger has been arrested after she filmed herself enjoying a bowl of bat soup. The arrest came after the outrage concerning the risk of new pandemic viruses being transmitted to humans.

Phonchanok Srisunaklua posted a video earlier this week on her YouTube channel called Gin Zap Bep Nua Nua, or “Eat spicy and delicious" – that showed her devouring the soup.

Lesser Asiatic yellow bats could be seen floating in the bowl of brown liquid along with cherry tomatoes. The teacher and YouTuber reported that she bought them at a market near Laos, the border in Northern Thailand. The Lesser Asiatic yellow bats are a protected species.

Bats that are infected with the closest relative to Sars-Cov-2 (that started the Covid-19 pandemic) are found in the same region. The video showed Phonchanok tearing the mammals apart and dipping them in a spicy sauce before tasting the supposedly “delicious" meat. There comes a point when she holds the whole bat in front of the camera and points to its teeth. She then goes on to nibble on its “soft bones".

The video sparked outrage in the comments section and a user wrote, “You’ll be damned if you start a pandemic." The Telegraph reported that Professor Teerawat Hemajuta, Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok told The Thaiger that one shouldn’t mess with bats as mammals contain pathogens that can prove to be deadly for human beings.

Phonchanok, a resident of Northern Thailand, said she bought the bats from a market near the Laos border. Such wet markets often become problematic and the reason for a pandemic. Phonchanok has apologized for her video and currently faces up to 5 years in prison or 5,00,000 baht (Rs. 11.215 lakh).

