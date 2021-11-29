Unfazed Wedding Guests Keep Eating Food as Massive Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra

Indians love weddings. Indians love gatecrashing weddings, too. But most importantly, Indians love digging into the food served at weddings especially. Big fat Indian weddings are known for their lavish spreads and who doesn’t love a free sumptuous meal? As shaadi season is upon us, social media is filled with wedding festivities. But, a truly incredulous video from Mumbai has caught the attention of netizens. Guests at a wedding are seen enjoying dinner while a massive fire blazes in the background. The video shared by Twitter handle Mumbaikhabar9 shows Ansari Marriage Hall in Thane’s Bhiwandi catching fire on Sunday evening. The guests, even after noticing the huge fire, nonchalantly continue their conversations and enjoy the food. Surely, they had their priorities right.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the fire broke out in a storeroom of the marriage hall in Maharashtra. At least six two-wheelers parked in the area were charred in the fire. However, no casualties were reported. The blaze was brought under control by 11 pm after three fire engines reached the spot upon receiving an alert about the incident at around 10 pm, Free Press Journal quoted a Bhiwandi municipal corporation official.

The room that caught fire was apparently storing the items used for decoration as well as chairs for events, which were gutted. Although the exact cause of the blaze remains unconfirmed, the official said that a plausible explanation could be the firecrackers burst during the marriage.

In another bizarre incident, in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, a wedding was called off at the last moment after the groom could not read the newspaper without his glasses on. A police case was also registered by the bride’s family against the groom and his relatives for hiding his weak eyesight.

