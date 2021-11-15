WATCH: Thane Thief Touches Idol's Feet Before Stealing Temple Donation Box

There seems to be no end to bizarre news. Earlier this week, Naupada Police in Thane, Maharashtra, arrested a person for allegedly stealing a donation box from a temple of Lord Hanuman. When the police looked at the CCTV footage, they were surprised to see that the thief touched the feet of Lord Hanuman’s idol before leaving with the donation box. The CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on social media. In the 30-second video posted on YouTube, the seemingly young man is seen in a pose as if he is taking pictures of the idols. Then, he looks towards the temple’s gate. He comes close to the main idol of Lord Hanuman and poses as if he is taking the idol’s picture. Again, he looks towards the gate. Now, he keeps the phone in his pant’s pocket and approaches Lord Hanuman’s idol before bending to touch the idol’s feet. He turns his head towards the right to make sure that no one is watching and then proceeds to lift the donation box and runs toward the gate.

Advertisement

According to a Hindustan Times report, police said the incident occurred between 8 pm and 9:30 pm when the temple’s priest had gone out for some work. Footage from the outside of the temple, as per the police, shows the thief’s accomplice waiting for him and leaving with the person seen stealing the donation box. According to the priest, the donation box had a sum of Rs 1,000. Once the police got hold of the footage, they started working on the assumption that a local person would be in the best position to commit the theft. “We showed stills from the CCTV footage to a large number of locals and got several leads as to the identity of the suspects," Sanjay Dhumal, a senior police inspector at Naupada Police Station, told the news outlet.

Based on their investigation, the police arrested 18-year-old Kejas Mhasde and 21-year-old Suraj Torane, both residents of Rabodi, Thane. The police recovered Rs 536 and a donation box from the accused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.