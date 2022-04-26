'Thank You Indian Railways': Man Shares Pic of Iftar Served to Him on Shatabdi Express

The holy month of Ramadan is one of the most important times for the Islamic community around the world. It began on April 2 and will culminate on May 2 with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the next day. During this month-long period, followers of Islam observe fast or Roza. People observing Roza during Ramadan wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with a meal called iftar. The Indian Railways has won hearts of people on social media after a traveller shared details of how he was served Iftar on board a Shatabdi train. “Thank you Indian Railways for the Iftar. As soon as I boarded Howrah Shatabdi at Dhanbad, I got my snacks. I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting. He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with Iftar (sic)," Twitter user Shahnawaz Akhtar wrote in the caption as he shared an image of his meal.

Since being uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 10K likes."Indian Railways is my second most favourite thing about India," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Great @IRCTCofficial. keep it up. Please do the same on #Ekadasi … several Indians do fasting for 24hrs. Today is Ekadasi."

The month of Ramadan is auspicious and sacred to all believers of Islam. The strict fasting means drinking no water and eating nothing during the day. Hence, it is only during sehri and iftar that one can eat and gain the energy to observe the strict fasting. The dates of this holy month are dependent on the lunar calendar, and it varies each year. Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it begins once the crescent moon is sighted.

It should be noted that Ramadan or Ramzan as it is called in some places, originates from the Arabic word, ‘ramad’, which means scorching heat of the sun. Followers of Islamic religion believe that it was during this period that Allah revealed the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad. Fasting is observed by the believers to remember and commemorate this sacred revelation.

