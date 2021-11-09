Kohli Fans Flood Twitter With 'Thank You' Wishes as Skipper Quits T20 Captaincy

Virat Kohli‘s final game as India’s T20 captain ended on a high note as the Men in Blue beat Namibia by nine wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 match in Dubai on Monday. Kohli had announced in September that he would step down as captain of the Indian T20 team after the ongoing ICC event. Announcing the decision, he had then said, “Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket." While his last tournament as the skipper ended on a disappointing note, fans could not help but thank him for leading the team to incredible victories during his tenure.

Following Monday night’s encounter, #ThankYouViratKohli started trending on micro-blogging platform Twitter, as fans poured in wishes for the former skipper.

India never looked out of chase where they needed 133 runs against Namibia on Monday. Although it seemed that Namibia will give India some fight, the pedestrian bowling wasn’t good enough to make the Men in Blue sweat. Fans thought they will see captain Kohli one final time when Rohit Sharma departed, but it didn’t happen. Meanwhile, KL Rahul looked good as he slammed his third fifty of the tournament

