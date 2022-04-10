'Thanks to Elon Musk and Starlink': Ukrainians Access Internet Amid Russian Invasion

After Russia invaded Ukraine and started occupying its provinces, the entire world turned its attention to the war-torn nation. Amid the war came myriad lending hands that provided aid and assistance to Ukrainians, and one of the strongest hands was that of Elon Musk.

Musk sent his Starlink satellites toward the skies of Ukraine so that people can access connectivity ranging from phone services to the internet. Recently, a Ukrainian journalist shared the effect that Musk’s help had on the people of Ukraine. In what can be considered a thank you note, journalist Kristina Berdynskykh tweeted a picture of dozens of Ukrainians surrounding a Starlink apparatus and using their phones.

In the caption accompanying the picture, Kristina wrote, “In Ivankiv, the town in the Kyiv region, which was recently liberated from the Russian forces, still lacks electricity, internet, and mobile communications. Thanks to Starlink and Elon Musk, people get in touch with their families for the first time."

Advertisement

Take a look:

In a separate post that Kristina shared on Facebook, she wrote, “Here is the power of Ilona Mask (Elon Musk). Residents of Ivankov are contacting their relatives for the first time thanks to Starlink and the volunteers who brought it to the city."

The latest batch of the Starlink satellites set on their journey in the sky on April 5. The United State Agency for International Development (USAID) announced that the organisation, through a public-private partnership with SpaceX, delivered 5,000 Starlink terminals to the Government of Ukraine. “The Starlink satellite terminals will enable unlimited, unthrottled data connectivity from anywhere in Ukraine," USAID said in a press release.

Advertisement

As per a Reuters report, out of the 5,000 Starlink satellites that USAID delivered to the Ukrainian government, 3667 terminals were donated by SpaceX, while USAID purchased the remaining 1,333 terminals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.