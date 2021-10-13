That Dinesh Karthik Six in India's Historic Nidahas Final Win is Now an NFT

34 runs were needed off the last 2 overs. Rubel Hossain was handed the ball to deliver the penultimate over. In came India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. The Nidahas T20 tri-series trophy was Bangladesh’s to take home. But it weren’t to be. Hossain was smoked for 22 runs by an Indian batter who had just taken his guard. Karthik fired all of those 22. The equation came down to 12 in 6 and Soumya Sarkar’s face captured the collective nervousness of the fielding team. For a part-time bowler, Sarkar did well for most of the over. The ask was now 5 off the final delivery of the series. Karthik connects and connects handsomely. The ball cruises over the deep extra cover boundary for a maximum. “He’s gone for it. That’s gonna be a super over or has it gone all the way? It has! This is unbelievable from Dinesh Karthik. That’s a six!" Sanjay Manjrekar’s voice almost cracks as he, along with all of India, witnesses one of the memorable run chases of India.

More than three years later, the final moments of India’s triumph have been turned into an NFT (non-fungible token), and fittingly enough, the honours were done by Karthik himself.

“This is one of the best moments of my life. To get it out there graphically and have people look at it, not to mention the fact that I was an integral part of the whole process was something I thoroughly enjoyed," Karthik told CNBC-TV18.

The project of turning the winning moment into animation was spear-headed by Karthik along with his brother-in-law Saurav Ghoshal during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I wanted everybody who has the opportunity to look at this NFT, to feel those moments," Karthik was further quoted as saying. According to the report, the NFT was auctioned on Tuesday with the highest bidder “taking home" the NFT.

With this, Karthik has not only given fans a memory (and a YouTube video) to revisit one of the greater T20 chases in cricket but also has given India its first sports NFT.

What is NFT?

What is an NFT? At this point, the question is - what isn’t an NFT? From digital music, to movies, to TikToks, to articles, to tweets to artwork, and even memes - are now non-fungible tokens. Elon Musk may have opted out of the ongoing NFT gold rush, after he initially made an NFT on a techno song about NFTs – and then decided to not sell it, but everyone else seems to be rushing to join in. The first NFT artwork to be auctioned was by Christie’s.

The first Oscar-nominated movie to be released as an NFT was Adam Benzine’s “Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah." The first tweet by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey was sold as an NFT. The first NFT album was ‘Kings of Leon’s ‘When You See Yourself.’ After art and auction houses, (and billionaires) news organizations and galleries also seem to be joining in on the trend. Quartz has converted an article into an NFT, a digital asset that essentially serves as its own certificate of ownership and authenticity. They’re, however, not the first.

Associated Press sold its non-fungible token artwork on March 11 for a hefty sum only eight days putting it up for auction. The artwork, titled “The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain – A View from Outer Space," sold for roughly 100 ETH (+3.79%) ($180,000), according to data from NFT marketplace OpenSea.

