That 'Don't Look Up' Interview Happened in Real Life amid Heatwave and We All are Doomed

A clip from Adam McKay’s Oscar-nominated film ‘Don’t Look Up’ is going viral on social media as England records its hottest day ever with the temperature rising over 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country on Tuesday, July 19. In the ‘Don’t Look Up’ interview, two astronomers show up on a news channel to alert humanity of a comet that has the potential to destroy the human civilisation.

The anchors, like most of everyone in the apocalyptic satire film, stay in denial and try to diffuse the tense situation by trying to give their audiences other “cheerful" news.

Advertisement

That very scene may have now translated to real life on a English news channel amid the heatwave that has left Europe scrambling. Stitched together and posted by Twitter user Jānis Lācis, the short clip features Dibiaski’s angry outburst. The real-life meteorologist is seen warning about the British heatwave that he deems “brutal." The caption of the video states: “#DontLookUp in real life."

In the video, one of the hosts can be seen interrupting the meteorologist, explaining that she would prefer the show to be “happy about the weather."

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 17 million views. “We’re all doomed But it’s ok because I just bought a sunchair for my garden and because of that the bloody weather will change and rain until Christmas by which time I would have bought a canoe and then the weather Well you know," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “WOW….UK TV anchor actually says, “I don’t know what’s happened with you meteorologists. Because I want us to be happy about the weather, not all this doom and gloom…"

Advertisement

This comes in as an unusual spike in the mercury led to instances of road melting at various locations. According to a report in Mirror, a road in Stockport, Greater Manchester turned into a sticky goo as the heat liquefied the asphalt. Onlookers who witnessed this rare sight said that it sounded as if the cars were passing through a puddle just after rain. “It was that soft your feet got stuck in it if you walked across. The tarmac was all stuck in the treads of my tyres," a resident said.

Advertisement

The temperature spike has triggered an unprecedented red alert for extreme heat in parts of England with rail lines being closed as a precaution and schools being shut in some areas. Various departments continue to be on alert about the possibility of wildfire caused by the soaring temperature. The latest heatwave which also spread to other parts of Europe has contributed to several deadly wildfires in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain

Advertisement

Blaming the latest heatwave on climate change, experts noted that frequent extreme weather will only worsen in years to come.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.