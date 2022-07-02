The Absolute Best Memes to Come Out of Stranger Things

If you happen to be in the minority who hasn’t watched the fourth season of Stranger Things, then this story isn’t for you. Look away before you can because spoilers ahead!

The highly-popular science-horror series Stranger Things dropped its final two episodes of the fourth volume on Netflix and it literally turned the Internet world upside down. From Eddie shredding the iconic Master of Puppets in Vecna’s backyard to Eleven toying around with a military chopper to Jason reaching a satisfying end to Hopper slaying the Demogorgon in the Soviet Union to Max routinely being suspended in the air, we saw it all and beyond.

The “ending" may just be a beginning hinting toward more season(s) of Stranger Things- something that may have not sat well with the fans- but that did not stop the ST stans from sharing their favourite moments from the show albeit with a twist of humour.

Did we miss your favourite meme of Stranger Things? We’d be glad to know.

