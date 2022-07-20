The Adorable Tale of Kerala Couple Who Operates a Bus is Winning Hearts on Internet

A bus run by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) stands out from the rest of the fleet for the experience it provides to its passengers. State transport buses, after some time, acquire a general, rustic look. But this bus is extremely clean, has decorated interiors, CCTV cameras and music system, among other things. The credit behind the impeccable condition of the KSRTC bus goes to a couple named Giri and Thara. Along with carrying the passengers in the Alappuzha district every day, the bus also fosters the heart-warming story of this couple that has been together for twenty-two years but got married just recently in 2020. The two met while working at a private firm and eventually fell in love. Multiple hurdles came in the way of the two celebrating their love by tying the knot before they finally did it during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since then, the two have been managing the bus. While Giri drives the bus, Thara works as a conductor. Documentation of their story is going viral on Facebook and has already accumulated more than 15 lakh views.

The couple works at the Haripad depot and starts their day in the early hours of the day. They clean the bus themselves and set out on their everyday journey. Passengers look forward to travelling in Giri and Thara’s bus. The bus is decorated from the inside and has things like dolls, air freshener, and an LED destination board.

The bus also has six CCTV cameras for the safety of the passengers and for their entertainment, the couple has also installed a music system. And this is how a regular bus ride becomes a full-fledged experience. All the changes that are made on the bus have been paid for by Giri and Thara. The bus and the couple running it have gained quite a fan following in the area due to the mentioned aspects of the bus.

