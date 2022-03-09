'The Batman' Has a 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Link? Desi Twitter Spins Theories

‘The Batman’ featuring Robert Pattinson may have had a ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ connect: it’s not a sentence that we may have expected to read in this lifetime, but Twitter has one-upped us again. In today’s episode of World’s Unlikeliest Crossover, a Twitter user has suggested that “Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed in 2001, which means it’s very likely that they died taking their beloved son Bruce to the theater to see Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." If that’s not enough, another Twitter user went on to add, “It could also have been Gadar Ek Prem Katha. As they listened to main nikla gadi lekar, ek mod aaya…. and on the mod was .. .Bruce ka back story.(sic)" We strongly recommend for this to be guarded from Matt Reeves’ eyes.

By the way, it’s not limited to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or Gadar. The theory extends.

“More likely Asoka because young Bruce fell asleep during the post-interval part so his parents took him and left before the end and that’s why they were alone in that alley." Come again?

“It’s all about loving your parents." Viewer’s discretion advised.

