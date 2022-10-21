'The Bitter End, Gone in 44 Days': This is How British Dailies Described Lizz Truss' Resignation

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office amid the political crisis. Not just social media but also local media has a lot of opinions on the matter. “The bitter end," read the UK daily’s newspaper The Guardian’s cover page on Friday. With this, several other dailies had such quirky and apt titles, describing the entire situation. “Gone in 44 days," read the title of The i which is the British national morning paper. Truss’ resignation wasn’t an unexpected one, especially after her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash from several quarters. Meanwhile, here are the covers of a few British Dailies.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security," Truss announced her resignation in an address outside Downing Street.

Amid the situation of political turmoil, people took to Twitter and shared several memes. With that, Ryanair also took to its official Twitter handle and shared a boarding pass for the former UK PM. The screenshot of the boarding pass has been uploaded to the official page of Ryanair. While the departure destination has been mentioned as London, the arrival destination says, “Anywhere." “Liz Truss and Ryanair. 25 minute turnaround," wrote Ryanair just below the boarding pass. Since uploaded, the tweet has now gone viral.

One Twitter user has mentioned in the comments section that the QR code in the boarding pass takes you to GBP/Euro chart on Google. “Hilarious, how about you try and help people who’s flights you’ve cancelled instead," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “would you like a bottle of water, Miss Truss? 3 dollars. Ah and his hand luggage is over an inch. $ 75 thanks. How excuse me? pounds? no, we don’t accept shitcoin if you want, however, you can buy our scratch cards."

