The Black and White Optical Illusion Will Leave Your Head Spinning. Check it Here

The optical illusion pictures often go viral on the internet. Not only do they test your IQ sometimes but also leave you shocked. One such optical illusion image is still a mystery on the internet. The black and white stripes in this monochrome picture shared by a Reddit user are designed in such a way that the pattern of the picture changes when you move it up and down or right and left.

The white and black stripes in this wonderful picture are drawn such that when you scroll up and down the screen, your head starts spinning. People on social media have been perplexed by this snapshot. At first glance, this image appears to be a black and white stripe emerging from a hole, but as you scroll up and down, the image transforms into a speaker with vibration emanating from it.

People on Reddit reacted to this image. Someone said that as you move the phone up and down, the picture begins to reveal amazing effects.

Another optical illusion that appears to conceal images of two separate creatures is sure to put your vision to the test.

The image depicts either a cat or a moose concealed in a black, white, and purple background. Viewers realise that when they look carefully at the image, both creatures vanish.

The viral brainteaser claims to be premised on the lateralisation of a person’s cognitive ability, which means depending on whether their brain is left or right-sided, they are more likely to recognise a certain animal.

Tom Hicks, a Twitter user, who shared the illusion, wrote, “Depending on how your brain works, (left or right brain) you’ll either see a cat or a moose in this pattern." He further said, “Whatever animal you see isn’t part of the image, it’s just an optical illusion created by your brain. If you zoom in on any of the features the illusion disappears."

So, tell us which animal you see?

