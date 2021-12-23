The Bloodied History of Japan's 'Kantei', the 'Haunted' Official Residence of the PM

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he’s sleeping soundly after becoming the first premier in nine years to inhabit the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts. The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of Kishida’s most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe. The residence was the site of a 1936 attempted coup, in which several senior officials including a finance minister were assassinated by young military officers.

For years, the ghosts of some of those who were involved in the incident were reported to have haunted its hallways, but Kishida said he was feeling fresh after the first nights in his new digs.

“I slept soundly yesterday," he told reporters, who asked whether he had spotted any of the residence’s famed spooks.

“I haven’t seen any, yet."

So why is the scare of ghosts on people’s minds when it comes to the official residence, also known as Sōri Daijin Kantei? The official residence has been a real estate gem of a place in central Tokyo and has been maintained using taxpayers’ money but has been empty for the past 9 years due to what many say is ‘ghosts’.

The residence has been witness to a bloodied history, starting with the May 15 incident in 1932, when an attempted coup was launched by soldiers of the Imperial Japanese Navy, helped by the army and civilians who were left of the ‘League of Blood’ aided by cadets in the Imperial Japanese Army and the civilian remnants of the ultra nationalist League of Blood (Ketsumei-dan). The then Prime Minister Inukai Tsuyoshi was assassinated by 11 young naval officers due to his stance against the military but even though the assassins were court-martialed, they were handed light punishments because of considerable public sympathy for them.

The incident and its sentencing led to another grave coup attempt in 1936 on February 26 during which several senior officials were brutally killed by the military officers. However, even though the officers were able to kill assassinate many officials including two former prime ministers and also occupied the government center of Tokyo, they failed to assassinate Prime Minister Keisuke Okada who hid in a closet and escaped. There’s been a hole measuring 1cm in diameter at the main entrance to the ‘Kantei’ which looked like a bullet hole from the February 26 incident but the claims have not been verified.

Since then many believe ghosts of the assassinated officials might be haunting the rooms or halls of the official residence and although there has been no official word on the same, previous prime ministers have stayed away.

Kishida is the first Prime minister in 9 years to actually live in the house.

Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori had told Shinzo Abe, who served as PM from 2006-07 and then 2012 to 2020 that he saw ghosts there, a report in the Sankei newspaper had said. Reports have claimed that ghosts of men wearing military gear are said to have often been sighted in a nearby garden throughout years.

For now, we sincerely hope the current PM Fumio Kishida keeps enjoying his new digs!

