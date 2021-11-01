‘The Call That Changed It All’: How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Romance Became Public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a sorted-out life in California with their family of four. However, it was not always hunky-dory such as now. Before the world knew about the two being a couple, they were already in love and travelled miles to celebrate events of happiness, big and small, together. One such event that the couple liked spending was Halloween. Little did they know that their favourite festival would mark the last time that the world was oblivious to the attraction between them. A report in Mirror said that in a book titled ‘Finding Freedom,’ the writers and royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed the events that unfolded during the Halloween of 2016.

According to the revelation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to meet for Halloween in 2016. The soon-to-be-couple went to a costume party at Soho House Toronto. “Some four months into their relationship. They were madly in love and wanted to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays," mentioned the book.

The couple did not want to spend the holiday in hiding and hence resorted to visiting the Soho House’s costume party. Prince Harry and Meghan were enjoying cocktails under the radar, thanks to the Venetian-style masks they decided to wear at the event. The couple was feeling free and relaxed, until a phone call became the reason for their perfect night to receive a blow. “It was possibly the perfect night out – until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides at the Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news," the book added.

The call revealed that a newspaper had found out about the couple being together and had decided to break the story in the morning paper. It marked the last time until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not a part of the daily fixtures of the Press. They were reportedly angry as now their relationship would come under the public eye.

However, despite the global attention, Prince Harry and Meghan have settled with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, in their little happy place in California.

