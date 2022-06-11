Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
6/6 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
SS
1
NCP
1
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
INC
--
OTH
1
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 110
UPA 50
OTH 74
11
Home » News » Buzz » The Country Where a Pack of Condoms Costs a Staggering Rs 60,000

The Country Where a Pack of Condoms Costs a Staggering Rs 60,000

In Venezuela, abortion is illegal and the prices of methods of contraception are skyrocketing here.
In Venezuela, abortion is illegal and the prices of methods of contraception are skyrocketing here.

They say that instead of going to jail, it is better to buy contraception by spending money.

Advertisement
Buzz Staff| Local News Desk
Updated: June 11, 2022, 12:31 IST

With so many advancements in the field of medicine, there are several ways to prevent pregnancies. From condoms to contraceptive pills, people can opt for the most convenient method to avoid pregnancies. However, all people have the same luxury.

In Venezuela, abortion is illegal and the prices of methods of contraception are skyrocketing here. For a pack of condoms, people in Venezuela spend up to Rs 60,000. And despite such a price, people crowd outside the shop to buy them. The prices of contraceptive pills are equally exorbitant.

Abortion rules are very strict in the country. If anyone is caught aborting a fetus, they are strictly punished. Local brand contraceptive pills are also available in the Venezuelan market, but they are not completely safe. Hence, people buy contraceptive pills from foreign brands no matter what the cost.

Advertisement

They say that instead of going to jail, it is better to buy contraception by spending money. Some reports say that some people spend almost half their salaries on contraceptives like condoms and pills every month.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on
Buzz Staff A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood, and culture.

first published: June 11, 2022, 12:31 IST