The Dragons are Fine: HBO Axed a Whole Other GOT Spinoff and it Cost Rs 225 Crore

Game of Thrones, inspired by George R R Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire enjoyed a hugely successful run for over eight seasons although the final installment received a lot of mixed reviews. But inspite of the widely conflicted reviews of the final season, the show has been one of the biggest TV epics to have ever been made and although HBO seems to be heavily invested in the upcoming spinoff ‘House of Dragons’, an earlier prequel, which had remained unnamed, was cancelled after just shooting the pilot or the first episode. The reason was because the makers at the studio felt that the pilot did not live up to the ‘promise of the original show’.

But wait, that’s not even the worst news. While reports of that earlier spinoff being greenlit and picking out actors were doing the rounds, former Warner Media executive Robert Greenblatt recently revealed how HBO had spent a whopping (multiplied by whopping into 10 times) $30 million or Rs 225 crore before deciding to not go ahead with the series.

Author James Andrew Miller’s book ‘Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers’ contains some of these details as to how the spinoff came to be cancelled after burning such a hole in the pocket of the makers. Greenblatt had reportedly said in the book, “They had spent over $30 million on a Game of Thrones prequel pilot that was in production when I got there. And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to Casey [Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer], ‘This just doesn’t work, and I don’t think it delivers on the promise of the original series.’ And he didn’t disagree, which actually was a relief."

“We unfortunately decided to pull the plug on it. There was enormous pressure to get it right and I don’t think that would have worked," Greenblatt had been quoted as saying.

Although the spinoff did not have an official name, it was supposed to have big names involving actor Naomi Watts and according to the makers, was supposed to show events from ‘thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones’.

Meanwhile some readers have been confused about the news as to which prequel was cancelled. For the uninitiated, this unnamed series was cancelled much earlier, Miller’s book has just quoted Greenblatt who spoke about the truckload of money the studio spent on it.

When the news of the spinoff first started to make a buzz on the internet, a synopsis for the show had put it out that, “From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know."

But that spinoff being canned, the makers did not take much time to greenlight yet another prequel, ‘House of the Dragon’, which will showcase the golden age of the House Targaryen and the civil war, set relatively closer to the wrapped up ‘Game of Thrones’.

Greenblatt had reportedly encouraged the executives at HBO to not spend another $30 million on yet another piot episode after the first sequel got scrapped so the makers decided to launch the ‘House of the Dragon’ just as they wanted. HBO had then cancelled the prequel but not given much explanation behind doing so.

The makers have never really tightened their purse strings when it came to the drama series. Media reports from when the ‘Game of Thrones’ started airing its 6th season had said that HBO udio spent over $10 million (about Rs 75 crores) for each episode.

