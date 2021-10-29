The Fast Food You Love Could Be Disrupting Your Body Hormones, Finds Study

Would you like your burgers well-done with a side of plastic? Most likely not. A recent study published, on October 26, reveals that fast food frequently contains large amounts of plastic-softening chemicals, which might also cause hormone disruption, infertility and learning difficulties. Researchers from George Washington University obtained 64 fast food samples from prominent locations along with three pairs of gloves used in handling the items and discovered the presence of 10 of 11 potentially dangerous chemicals in these samples. The dangerous chemicals included phthalates, a group of compounds known to damage the endocrine system. Other plasticizers, or compounds that are being used as alternatives to phthalates, were also discovered in the food items.

These compounds are used by manufacturers to soften the polymers present in the items that are commonly used for handling of the fast food items. Gloves, conveyor belts, packing, wrapping, and tubes are among them.

Advertisement

The concern is that phthalates and their plasticizer cousins don’t appear to remain in their lane, easily moving into the foods they come in contact with. The researchers of the study warn that between 70% and 86% of the fast meals they examined had some sort of phthalate or plasticizer.

More than 80% of the food samples tested positive for DnBP, a phthalate often found in food gloves, and 86% tested positive for DEHT, a plasticizer typically found in food gloves. DEHP, a phthalate, was found in almost 70% of the samples.

The findings were reported in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology. According to the Lead author of the study, Lariah Edwards, a postdoctoral researcher at George Washington University, plasticizing chemicals are ‘widespread’ in ready to eat and fast foods in the United States. “A finding that means many consumers are getting a side of potentially harmful chemicals along with their meal. Stronger controls are required to keep these dangerous substances out of the food supply," said Edwards.

The scientists recognised that because not all of these substances have been properly examined, the specific risk they may pose to human health is not totally understood.

However, Edwards emphasised that until researchers have a greater understanding of the risk, people should be aware that “it is not simply (about) processed meals" in fast-food restaurants; any item handled in any restaurant environment can be exposed to such chemicals. To minimise any risk, the experts also suggested eating less at the food chains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.