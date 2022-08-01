'The Floating Biryani': Video Of Utensils Drifting Away in Hyderabad Rains Goes Viral

As heavy rainfall hit Hyderabad, all biryani lovers were left heartbroken. This happened after a video showing two vessels, probably filled with the beloved dish, were captured floating away in the waterlogged city. The monsoon usually leads to blocked roads but this time biryani enthusiasts had to pay the price. The video has reportedly been shot outside ‘Adiba Hotel’ in Hyderabad’s Nawab Saheb Kunta. It shows a black vessel atop a brown pot moving away from the restaurant.

“Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order," read the caption of the now-viral video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to go viral and garner over 1 million views. Several users were seen expressing displeasure about the incident. One person wrote, “This being sravana masam, I am definitely not missing the biryani. I definitely think someone has ordered & requested fast delivery." Another person deemed it as “the floating biryani." Have a look at the video:

This comes in as Hyderabad received heavy downpouring and thunder and lightning on Friday. This left several areas of the city waterlogged. As per IMD, on Friday, the relative humidity level of the city was at 91 percent.

In another similar monsoon story, a video shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, a baraat is seen moving after a decorated bus. The video shows the guests dancing their hearts out in rain with the most carefree attitude as they are covered under the shade of a huge yellow tarpaulin cover. Instead of stopping when the rain hit, the groom’s relatives and friends were seen dancing in the rain, completely enjoying the vibe.

“When the barati’s came from drought region!" mocked a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I am quite impressed by their determination & resolve- Baraat toh ho kar rahegi! And that tirpaal idea - Where there is a will, there’s a way!" “Omg life me pahle bar aise baarat dekha," commented another Twitter user.

