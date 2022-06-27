The Gurning Rave Guy Spotted at Glastonbury Festival and He's Still a Meme Legend

Meme Legend The Gurning Rave Guy Spotted With The ‘Fish And Rice Cakes’ Guy At Glastonbury Festival. The iconic five-day Glastonbury festival wrapped up with yet another phenomenal instalment on June 26. Like every year, the lands of Worthy farm see multiple celebrities treading their way through the mind-blowing commotion. Among the lot was one celebrity that rocked the social media world through his thumping dance moves and got his name etched as one of the most iconic memes ever. As soon as the name “Gurning Rave Guy" pops up, the picture of a man dancing with his brains psyched out comes to mind.

If your memory needs a refresher, here’s a clip for you:

Advertisement

Shaun Jackson shot to fame in 2014 when he featured in a promo video for a nightclub called Bounce by The Ounce. Since then, he has been immortalised though multiple GIFs and clips that are circulated over social media.

Shaun was spotted in the festival with Danny Andrews, also known as the Fish and Rice Cake Guy. Take a look:

Danny, too, shot to fame through a hilarious video that surfaced on the internet more than a decade ago. In the video, all that Danny can talk about is “Fish…and Rice Cakes." Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Well, we hope he is not hogging on just fish and rice cakes anymore since from the looks of it, Danny looks like an absolute tank. As for Shaun, he looks as vibrant in his natural habitat as he did when he was high as a kite in the 2014 promo video.

In a podcast, Shaun revealed how the video came to be. Shaun confessed the number of intoxicants he had in his body at that time and based on that, the condition seems about right. According to Shaun he had three quarters of a bottle of Vodka and a quite generous amount of MDMA or Ecstasy.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Netizens were amused to see the two guys who entertained them for years, together in one frame having the time of their lives at the largest greenfield festival in the world.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.