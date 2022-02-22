The Love Story of a Mute Couple Who Met on Instagram is Melting Hearts Online

Two mute persons found love on Instagram and now their story is going viral on the internet. Atram Latha (Jyothi) from Raikal mandal of Jagitial district in Telangana and and Arun from Ongole in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh became friends on Instagram. Love soon blossomed and they decided to tie the knot. Their unique love story received love from their followers. A group of social workers in Jagitial came forward and joined hands to help them get married. The group of social activists have performed their marriage as per traditions in a grand manner. They offered necessary support and made all arrangements.

The team of Mohamed Babujan, Riyaz and Kasarapu Ramesh claimed that they offered help to several people during Covid-19 pandemic. “We offered help to people in corona pandemic period and feel good and proud to help such couples. The couple is in love with each other and we supported them with essentials," said the team.

In a similar instant in Kolkata, a deaf and mute couple tied the knot in Kolkata two years ago. The marriage function was unique as all their guests were deaf-mute too. Present at the wedding was sign language expert Rajani Banerjee who interpreted the wedding mantras for the couple and their guests.

To help deaf and mute people communicate better, the Indian Sign Language Research And Training Centre in Delhi in 2018 created the first edition of the ISL dictionary that consisted of 3,000 ISL words. The first of its kind dictionary was revamped in March 2019 with the second edition containing as many as 6,000 words.

