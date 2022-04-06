'The Movie You Will Never See': You Can Watch This Film Only if You Live Till 2115

With every trailer or teaser of an upcoming film that you see, there is either a date announced at the end or ‘Coming Soon’ flashes in order to tickle the anticipation in people. However, there is a movie, whose teaser, at the end flashes ‘Not Coming Soon.’ Peculiar right? Wait till you read the rest of the story. 100 Years is a movie directed by Robert Rodriguez and stars John Malkovich that is set to release in November 2115, or roughly 93 years later. The movie was made in 2015 and was set to release 100 years later. The name of the movie makes more sense now, right? Well, apparently it does. What does not make sense is the release date given to the movie. The tagline, boasting the one-of-kind release date, reads, “The Movie You Will Never See.”

The creators of the movie, in total, released three teasers, which showcase three different futures – an incredibly high-tech version, a dystopian semi-collapsed civilisation version, and a retro-future, how it was imagined in the 40s and 50s version. Here are the three different teasers of the movie that you will never see unless you live till 2115.

By now you might have noticed how the teasers are a little too less revealing of the plot of the movie. In fact, it looks more like a short promotional film for the exquisite Kenny Martin’s Louis XIII Cognac, which also takes about a century to fully mature and offers notes to the palate like no other. The idea of the film and the release date is actually inspired by the Cognac champagne, which is a token of incredible craftsmanship, laced with 100-years-worth of patience.

The film is currently securely locked in a state-of-the-art, custom-made safe which also consists of a timer counting down to 100 years. As per the claims, the safe, on completing a century will open automatically, regardless of a power source. Although most of us will never get to see this film, it is quite an artsy move to pass on a legacy that has been there for a century and seeks to exist beyond one.

