The Oldest Surviving Pair of Levi's Jeans is Here and Still Perfect

The invention of jeans made life comfortable and easy. The classic symbol of the American West is widely embraced, worn, and loved. From supermodels, and soldiers to presidents, everybody wears it. It is essential in wardrobes around the world.

Now, a picture of a pair of jeans dating back to 1879 has caught netizens’ attention. The picture, shared on Twitter by a history aficionado named figensezgin, shows the oldest surviving pair of Levi’s jeans.

As the jeans in the photo seem to be still in wearable condition, many in the replies to the post have said that the quality of Levi’s Jeans has changed now. One wrote, “My Levi’s is after half a year not good anymore. Times and quality changes." While another said, “I remember my first pair were as stiff as a donkey’s nodger. Kicked them around the garden for a while to break them in. They don’t make them like that anymore!"

While one commenting on the evergreen look of the jeans said, “This seems to be the exact look, teens pay high money atm."

Needless to say, now a wide variety of jeans has entered the market. From ripped and bell-bottom to low-waist and skin-tight, there are just so many options. However, there’s one thing common among all jeans — a tiny pocket just above the jeans pocket, and for those who don’t know its history dates back to 1853.

In the above-mentioned year, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis began manufacturing the world’s first blue jeans under their company named Levis Strauss and company.

In 1873, when the company registered for the patent of jeans, they also introduced a small pocket with the front pocket and since then it became the “blueprint" for all jeans today. In 1890, the company started this design with “Lot 501®" jeans. That was the first time when a small pocket was seen in the jeans.

