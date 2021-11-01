The ‘Real’ Purpose of a Pizza Table Will Blow Your Mind, Watch Viral Video

Whenever we order a flat dough loaded with cheese, toppings, and happiness, ergo Pizza, it is coupled with a small, white, three-legged plastic table affixed at the centre of the Pizza. While the conventional use of this ‘Pizza table’ or ‘Pizza stool’ is to avoid the cardboard box touching the ingredients and toppings of the Pizza, an Instagram user has however found an amazing purpose of this piece of plastic, which can be considered a life hack.

Shazab Farooqui shared the video on his Instagram account. In the video, the user picks up the pizza table from the centre and puts it in the middle of one of the pieces. Then, the other person pulls the piece to cut it in half. Farooqui, in the caption, wrote, “Who would’ve thought that this was pizza cutter." The in-video text read, “I was today years old when I learned what this was."

Since shared, the video has garnered more than 2 crore views and lakhs of likes. The comment box, too, was flooded by netizens sharing their views on Farooqui’s discovery. One user wrote, “I thought it was to prevent the pizza from sliding around when it is being delivered." Another wrote, “I thought it was a toothpick."

Some users were too mesmerized by the Pizza. “Leave all that and tell me where you ordered the Pizza from." Another wrote, “That Pizza looks Good!" On the other hand, many users defended the original purpose of the Pizza table/stool. “No, it keeps the cheese from sticking to the box," wrote one user. Another wrote, “It is to keep the top of the box from sticking to the cheese. Any other answer is incorrect."

Well, no matter how much netizens discuss the purpose of the pizza table, we must admit, the pizza cutter version is pretty unique. What do you think?

