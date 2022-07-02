The 'Stranger Things' Reunion Everyone Was Waiting For? It Finally Happened

The ‘Stranger Things’ finale sent Netflix crashing and had an equally devastating effect on the lives of regular viewers. Apart from having to find out what to do with their lives till Season 5 comes out, they also have to deal with the emotional fallout. If you haven’t watched the Stranger Things volume 2 episodes yet, this might be a good time to stop reading because disclaimer: spoilers ahead. Jim Hopper and Eleven’s bond that has built up over the years, making them father and daughter in every way that counts, saw the happiest culmination fans could have asked for.

Hopper, Joyce (who have returned from Russia in one piece) and Eleven reunite in the final few moments of the finale in a huge tearjerker of a scene. Eleven tearfully tells him she had kept the door open “three inches", that it was because she had never given up hope for him. Joyce, too, gets her reunion with her two boys. What’s more, now both Hopper and Eleven sport a similar kind of look. Fans of the series, naturally, could not hold in their emotions.

Although there’s a lot that fans want fixed regarding the outcome their favourite characters met (think: Eddie, Will, Max), with suggestions that the Upside Down might be leaking into Hawkins, the Eleven-Hopper reunion gave viewers exactly what they had hoped for.

