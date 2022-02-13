'The Tinder Swindler' Tried to Dupe this Woman, But She Could Sense Something was Wrong

The recent Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, which is based on a true story of an Israeli conman Shimon Hayut, has led to some intriguing discoveries. The documentary is about a man Shimon Hayut, who posed as the son of Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev on Tinder and duped women of millions of dollars. Shimon Hayut, who had several aliases including Simon Leviev, treated his dates to private jet rides and expensive dinners at lavish hotels before emotionally trapping them and fleeing with the money. However, a woman, Valeria Calpanchay, has made a startling claim saying that she met the swindler back in 2018 but fortunately did not fall prey to him, says a report in The Mirror.

Valeria, who is originally from Argentina, has been living in Germany after she moved there for work in 2018. Valeria told The Mirror that she first resided in Munich after shifting and was keen to meet new people in the town. It was when Valeria stumbled upon the swindler Shimon Hayut as they both matched on the dating application Tinder. Valeria recalled how Shimon straightaway asked for her WhatsApp number and then the duo started communicating through the messaging app. Valeria revealed that they both went on date in an upscale street in Munich. She further highlighted that Shimon took her to the most expensive restaurant, a fancy cigar store and then to a coffee shop.

Shimon’s flashy behaviour made Valeria suspicious of his real identity and she even remembered not getting a straight answer when she asked him about the country he came from. Adding to her growing suspicion, Valeria even noticed two mobile phones with Shimon and that he took “bizarre calls" while on the date. Moreover, according to Valeria, Shimon discussed million-dollar deals on phone calls and showed her photos of other girls on his phone. Having seen enough red flags, Valeria said that their date lasted for an hour but she was “still not sure if he was genuine or not."

According to Valeria, they did not meet again although Shimon did invite her later for a party. However, once Valeria saw the Netflix documentary, she could connect the dots and said that she “knew there was something not right about him."

