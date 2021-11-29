The 'Two Passengers on Bus' Cartoon Has Everyone Getting Onboard With Memes

If you are on social media, you may have come across a viral meme template depicting two men on a bus that has gone viral recently. In the cartoon, a smiling man is looking out the window at the sun, mountains, and a scenic view while another man is looking extremely sad over his view of a rocky grey wall. While meme enthusiasts on social media went into a full creative mode with the template, creating several hilarious memes, it turns out that the cartoon originated in Brazil and had a deeper meaning. According to Know Your Meme, Brazilian artist Genildo Ronchi had created the cartoon and uploaded it on his website in 2013. In his caption, Ronchi had then written, “As vezes só depende de nós," which translates to “Sometimes it just depends on us."

Advertisement

While the cartoon had been converted into a meme template in 2019, it was earlier this month that the memes began to go pick pace after a Redditor with the username Elk_Strict uploaded a meme using the template on November 15, 2021, by captioning it: “Didn’t take a sh*t before leaving the house"/Took a shit before leaving the house." The post had received 10,000 upvotes in a span of seven days.

As the template goes viral, take a look at some of the most hilarious and thought-provoking ones we stumbled upon on our timelines.

Advertisement

It is hard to imagine that Ronchi would have thought that his “inspirational" cartoon would be made into a meme template eight years after he created it. However, now that we know the origins of the cartoon, we can just sit back and enjoy the memes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.