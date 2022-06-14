The Water Bottle Has Diamond-Studded Lid, And Its Price Will Blow Your Mind

Water is a basic necessity for humans to stay alive. Not just humans, all flora and fauna require water to thrive. When at home, it is easy for us to procure water for free. But when we’re out roaming around or at a station or airport or bus stand, we have to buy water once we run out of it. The price of water bottles varies depending on the brand you choose and where you buy them from. Today, we are going to tell you about the most expensive bottle of water. The price of this bottle will blow your mind.

You must have spent a maximum of Rs 20 to buy a bottle of water from a random shop. While at the airport, you must have spent around Rs 200 on one bottle. But will you spend Rs 65 lakh to buy a bottle of water? Although highly unlikely, a company has launched its bottled water that costs Rs 65 lakhs. Every drop of this bottle costs thousands.

Why is it so expensive?

A bottle of Beverly Hills 9OH2O costs Rs 65 lakhs. That is, even a drop costs thousands. A middle-class guy cannot even think of buying it. “What makes this bottle so expensive?" The cap of this bottle is made of white gold. Along with this, the bottle also has diamonds embedded in it. These ornaments on the encasing of the water are what makes it so expensive.

Beverly is not the only company that is selling a bottle of water at such a huge price. However, the reason for its price is the design of its bottle. Cricketer Virat Kohli is also known for drinking such expensive water bottles. Only 9 pieces of this Rs 65 lakh water bottle of Beverly have been made whose 14-carat lid has 250 diamonds studded.

