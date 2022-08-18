The Way Your Dogs Sleep Shows How Safe They Feel Around You; Know More

We have all seen our furry friends in various situations like when they are too active or guilty after breaking a flower pot. In fact, sleeping in the most inappropriate way is the most common one. But as a pet parent have you ever thought of why your dog sleeps the way he/she does? Have you tried to decipher the meaning of their sleeping positions?

A video in which the makers explain the different sleeping positions of dogs is going viral. So if your furry friend is sleeping in a curled-up position, it means he is protecting himself. He is unaware of his surroundings and feels that he might get hurt.

For any animal, its stomach area is quite vulnerable. Whenever they get into a new environment they will first sleep in a curled-up position. Then comes the next position, where the doggos opt for side sleeping. They keep their head high and legs apart. This suggests that they are comfortable in the environment. They trust the surroundings that no mishap will happen in this area with them. Sometimes, they sleep in this position on their parent’s lap, indicating the trust that you won’t harm them at all.

Sleeping in the most awkward position when they stretch up their face and legs floating on air. Sometimes, you can find your furry friend with an open mouth and a little tongue out. This means they consider this place a safe haven. They consider this environment the most appropriate for them. The video of Petoptt has been loved by netizens.

