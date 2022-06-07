The World’s Most Unique Tree, Which ‘Bleeds’ When You Cut It

Certain marvels of nature never fail to amaze us. These natural objects or phenomena exhibit behaviour that you can either call an anomaly or a miracle but the truth is in today’s times where fake news on the internet is rampant, it is difficult to tell the truth apart from fake news.

Recent photos and reports of a tree that bleeds have been doing the rounds and many have called the whole thing fake. However, we are here to tell you that this tree does exist. This tree is found in Yemen and the speciality of the tree is if it is cut, a thick red coloured liquid oozes out of it, giving the impression that it cries tears of blood. It may look like a scene out of a gory horror movie but it is true.

The name of this unique tree is Dragon Blood Tree, a unique feat of nature. Found in the Sakota Islands, this tree’s requirement for water is minimal compared to other plants and it thrives very comfortably in hot temperatures.

Advertisement

The tree’s length can range from 33 to 39 feet and its life can be up to 650 years. These trees are completely flat from below and their branches grow thicker as they climb upwards. Its leaves are shaped like an umbrella and they are quite dense. Apart from this, the biggest feature of this tree is the red coloured resin that it secretes. If you cut into this tree, the red resin will seep out, giving an impression of bleeding.

One trivia about this blood coloured resin is that people in Yemen believe the liquid can cure diseases ranging from fever to ulcers. Known as Mukwa, Muninga and Bloodwood tree, its ‘blood’ is also used in paintings by locals.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.